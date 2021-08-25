Indian bowlers can win Tests in all conditions, says Malan

LEEDS, Aug 24: In awe of India’s in-form bowling attack, swashbuckling England batsman Dawid Malan on Tuesday said the “well-led” visiting team has got the firepower to win Tests in all conditions.
“I think they (India) are very well led; I think Virat (Kohli), the way he goes about his business, he is very infectious and you know he drags a lot of people with him,” Malan said in the pre-match press conference.
“They (India) have also got a lot of depth not only in their batting but in their bowling as well, they have got bowlers that can win Test cricket in all conditions.
“…they just have a lot of depth and they are fantastic competitors,” added the 33-year-old Malan, a left-handed top-order batsman, who has been recalled to the Test team.
Malan last played a Test against India at Birmingham in August 2018.
England skipper Joe Root on Monday had said that the addition of Malan will bolster the top-three of his side and hopefully it will result in a good outcome, in the third Test.
Malan has scored 724 runs from 15 Tests after making his debut during the home series against South Africa in 2017. (PTI)
