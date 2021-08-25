Concern over armed rebels in Garo Hills

SHILLONG, Aug 24: Suspected insurgents in the Garo Hills region seem to be rearming as the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council keeps the police in East Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills region on their toes.

Some people were recently seen moving with arms in the Rongrong area of North Garo Hills and were reportedly seeking the address of a politician, sources told The Shillong Times.

Questions have subsequently been raised about hitherto dormant militants and miscreants in the Garo Hills trying to regroup.

North Garo Hills district Superintendent of Police, Abraham T. Sangma said the police have received information about some armed people moving in the Rongrong area. As a portion of the area falls under East Garo Hills district, the police from both the districts have deputed teams to track them down.

He, however, said the police have not been able to confirm if these armed people were dacoits or some ultras trying to regroup. “There is no evidence to say they are militants,” he added.

Sangma said the police have arrested a few people and one of them was caught from Bajengdoba with a country-made pistol. Some cases of dacoity have been reported from different parts of the district, he said.

The North Garo Hills police have also recovered arms and ammunition from the district over the past few weeks.

Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma had recently claimed that insurgents are regrouping in the once militancy-ravaged Garo Hills region and had advised the state government to take note of it.