Pak dominate WI on Day 4

KINGSTON, Aug 24: Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took a career-best 6-51 as Pakistan established control of the second Test against the West Indies on the fourth day, placing itself in a position to level the two-match series.

Left-armer Shaheen joined with Mohammad Abbas, who took 3-44, to rout the West Indies for 150, giving Pakistan a commanding 152-run first innings lead on Monday.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam then made a bold declaration of its second innings at 176-6 more than an hour before stumps, setting the West Indies a chase for 329 in around 130 overs to win the match and series.

The West Indies suffered another blow when opener Kieran Powell was run out for 23 less than 30 minutes from stumps.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite carried his team through to the close when he 17 not out and the West Indies were 49-1, still 280 runs behind.

The West Indies already were in trouble when they resumed their first innings on Monday at 39-3 in reply to Pakistan’s 302-9 declared.

Shaheen, who took two of the three wickets to fall before stumps on day three, dismissed night-watchman Alzarri Joseph for 4 in the fourth over of the day.

Overnight batsman Nkrumah Bonner and Jermaine Blackwood formed a defiant partnership for the fifth wicket which added 60 runs before Abbas dismissed Bonner for 39, then removed Kyle Mayers next ball as the West Indies slipped to 105-6.

Blackwood fell to Shaheen for 33, fending a short ball from the shoulder of the bat to Fawad Alam at gully when the West Indies were 109-7.

Jason Holder led some late resistance, making 26 in just under an hour before also falling to the Shaheen-Rizwan double act when he was beaten by a full ball which moved away late and gave Shaheen his fifth wicket.

Shaheen ended the innings when he removed Kemar Roach, lifting his tally of wickets for the series to 14.

Pakistan appeared bent on an early declaration when it began its second innings, rushing to 176-6 from 27.2 overs at 6.4 runs per over.

A total of 19 overs had been bowled at stumps and the pitch showed signs of slowing with some edged shots falling short of the slip cordon. (AP)