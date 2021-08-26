Assam Cabinet decides on special fast-track court trial for Nandita murder case

GUWAHATI, August 26: The Assam Cabinet on Thursday decided that the case related to the death of college student Nandita Saikia would be heard in a special fast-track court.

This was informed to mediapersons by state Cabinet minister Ranoj Pegu here.

“The Cabinet has expressed deep shock and grief at the untimely death of Nandita Saikia. The government has also recommended a fast-track court trial in the case. Special DGP G.P Singh has been directed to oversee the entire investigation process,” Pegu said.

A BA third-semester student of Moridhal College in Dhemaji and a resident of Naba Kathbari village under Dhakuakhana sub-division of Lakhimpur district, Nandita was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by Rintu Sarma, an employee at Moridhal College on August 21.

She succumbed to grievous injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dibrugarh on Wednesday afternoon.

Among the other decisions by the state Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma include celebration of the birthday (September 3) of Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Baruah will be celebrated as Sports Day

“Sports pension has been increased to Rs 10,000 while one-time assistance has been increased to Rs 50,000. Those who have participated in the National, Asian, Commonwealth and Olympic Games will be provided with a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 pension for lifetime,” Cabinet minister Keshab Mahanta informed.

The Cabinet also decided to rename the science and technology department as technology and climate change department.

Besides, the Cabinet further decided to increase the circle offices of the public works department (PWD) from five to 13, division offices from 17 to 37 and sub-division offices from 49 to 77 while 804 technical posts would be created to look after these offices.