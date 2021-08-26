Assam student succumbs to injuries in machete attack

GUWAHATI, August 26: The tragic death of a meritorious college student of Lakhimpur has sparked protests across the district and widespread condemnation in Assam, with orgaisations and citizens across sections coming out to the streets on Thursday and demanding capital punishment for the person who attacked her.

Nandita Saikia, a BA third-semester student from Naba Kathbari village under Dhakuakhana sub-division, lost her four-day battle with life at the Brahmaputra Diagnostic Hospital in Dibrugarh on Wednesday afternoon after sustaining grievous injuries in an alleged machete attack by Rintu Sarma on August 21.

Sarma is an employee at Moridhal College in Dhemaji, where Nandita was pursuing her graduation.

According to reports, Sarma had attacked Nandita when she was waiting at Dhemaji bus stop. Reportedly, he had attacked Nandita after she rejected his proposal for marriage

Police have meanwhile arrested the accused.

Members of various pressure groups came out to the streets with placards on Thursday, shouting slogans, demanding speedy justice to the victim and capital punishment for the accused.

Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has called for a probe into the untimely death of Nandita and asked the state government to provide the strictest possible punishment to the guilty.

“Assam Pradesh Congress Committee expresses deep concern and anguish at the untimely demise of Nandita Saikia, a brilliant student of Dhemaji Moridhal College and resident of Dhakuakhana. The BJP-led Assam government has failed completely in maintaining law and order in the state, as is evident from this dastardly murder. The broad daylight attack on this young student with a machete, leading to her death, exposes the inefficient administrative system,” it stated.

“A sharp lookout should be kept to ensure that the guilty cannot escape punishment through any loophole in law. Government should also ensure women of the state by announcing steps taken to see that the safety of our sisters and daughters are also their priority,” the state Congress said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Assam minister Atul Bora took to Twitter to condole Nandita’s death. “Anguished to learn about the demise of Nandita Saikia, who was undergoing treatment after a heinous attack on her. My deepest condolences to her family and friends. In this hour of grief, I stand in solidarity with her family members,” Bora tweeted.