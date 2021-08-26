Final year HS, degree, PG classes to resume from Sept first week: Pegu

GUWAHATI, August 26: Educational institutions in Assam will resume final year higher secondary (HS), degree and post-graduation classes from the first week of September, the state Cabinet decided on Thursday.

“However, only students who have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to attend classes. Besides, they will have to take their second dose within the stipulated time frame. Teachers and employees of educational institutions will also have to be vaccinated,” state education minister Ranoj Pegu informed mediapersons on Thursday.

The state Cabinet has also approved the opening of students’ hostels in the state provided the occupants are fully vaccinated.

“A specific standard operating procedure (SOP) in this regard will be issued by the state education department by August 31,” Pegu said.

The education minister also stated that a special vaccination drive would get under way from Friday, covering teachers, students above the age of 18 years and employees who have not been vaccinated so far.

“Our first priority will be to vaccinate everyone who will be on duty. So from tomorrow till September 5, special vaccination camps will be conducted at block elementary education offices, district elementary education offices, offices of the inspectors of schools and all university campuses,” Pegu said

The minister requested all teachers, workers and students above the age of 18 years to participate in the vaccination drive and get inoculated.

It may be noted that the state education department had about a month back contemplated resuming classes from the high school and above from September 1 in view of a substantial decline in daily COVID positive cases and provided the situation improved further.

Assam recorded 689 COVID positive cases on Wednesday with an overall positivity percentage declining to 0.76 and a recovery rate of 97.68 percent.