Air Chief Marshal attends Commanders’ conference in EAC HQ

SHILLONG, August 27: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria , Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) visited Headquarters Eastern Air Command (EAC) here from August 26 to 27 for the Commanders’ Conference of Eastern Air Command (EAC) here.

On arrival, CAS was received by Air Marshal Amit Dev, Air Officer, Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command.

The two-day conference reviewed the progress of operational goals set for the Command and highlighted discussions on ways and means to optimise full spectrum combat readiness. While addressing the Commanders, CAS highlighted the increasing importance of Eastern Air Command in the overall strategic perspective. He expressed satisfaction at the buildup and strengthening of capability and infrastructure at various stations including Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) in the Eastern sector. CAS urged the Commanders to enthuse the younger air warriors to put their training and skills to full use in their assignments to upgraded and new generation systems and weapon platforms. He appreciated the contribution of all personnel of EAC in their consistent efforts to improve their operational output backed by a strong maintenance and administrative support system.

CAS awarded trophies to Stations for achieving excellence in the fields of Operations, Maintenance and Administration. Air Force Station Tezpur was awarded the

trophy of ‘Best Flying Station – Pride of EAC’ and Air Force Station Salua was declared

the ‘Best Non-Flying Station’.