Bayern crush Bremer 12-0

BREMEN, Aug 26: Bayern Munich’s reserves routed fifth-tier side Bremer SV 12-0 in their rescheduled German Cup game Wednesday to ease into the second round.

The match was supposed to have been played on Aug. 6 but it was postponed due to a number of coronavirus infections among the Bremen-based team’s players.

Bremer SV coach Benjamin Eta said it was a “game for the ages” and his personal wish was to see counterpart Julian Nagelsmann “jumping up because he’s unhappy.”

Nagelsmann had very little jumping to do, however, as his heavily rotated team took a 5-0 lead by halftime, with Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scoring a hat trick.

The Bayern coach had left Robert Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka and Manuel Neuer in Munich, while Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry all were on the bench. Also, Kingsley Coman and Lukas Hernández hadn’t recovered from their injuries.

The home side went down to 10 men in the 77th when Udo Nobile was sent off for hauling back the 19-year-old Tillmann. Nobile was applauded off by the home fans. Michael Cuisance, Choupo-Moting, Bouna Sarr and Corentin Tolisso all added to the scorecard in the final minutes as the German giants finished 12-0. (AP)