Egyptian FM urges dialogue to end Algeria-Morocco rift

Cairo, Aug 28 : Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has urged for a dialogue to end the recent diplomatic rift between Algeria and Morocco.

Shoukry made the remarks on Friday during two separate phone conversations with his Algerian and Moroccan counterparts Ramtane Lamamra and Nasser Bourita, the Foreign Ministry in Cairo said in a statement.

During the two conversations, Shoukry discussed the recent developments in the relations between the two countries, stressing the need to overcome the current crisis.

He urged for seeking dialogue to solve the outstanding issue between Algeria and Morocco in the interest of strengthening joint Arab action.

On Tuesday, Lamamra announced his country’s decision to “break off its diplomatic relations with Morocco”.

Lamamra, in a letter on behalf of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, attributed the decision to Morocco’s “hostile acts” towards Algeria since mid-July, particularly “the support given to what Morocco’s Ambassador to the UN called the right to self-determination of the ‘valiant Kabyle people’ in Algeria”.

Algeria and Morocco have been undergoing tense relations for decades.

Their border has been closed since 1994 after Rabat started imposing visa entry on Algerian nationals following a bomb attack in Marrakesh. (IANS)