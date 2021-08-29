‘Health, ecology up in coke smoke’

SHILLONG, Aug 28: Newly-appointed MPCC president and Shillong MP, Vincent Pala has slammed the MDA government for letting coke factories mushroom in Sutnga Elaka of East Jaintia Hills district.

He said the government did not think about the public in the quest for money.

“I am not against coke factories if they operate within limits. But 80 coke factories in Khasi and Jaintia Hills have been sanctioned and you can imagine how much carbon dioxide will be produced in a day,” Pala said.

“This government only knows how to collect and fill pockets, not think about the public,” he said.

Lamenting the lack of coordination between different departments that give permission to set up such factories, the MPCC chief said several conditions have been bypassed to let the coke units operate.

“Right now, eight coke factories are functioning and you can see and smell the smoke in the morning. What will be the fate of the people if all the 80 factories operate?” he asked, seeking to know where these units get the coal from.

Pala said the environment in the Sutnga area has deteriorated in the last 2-3 months, forcing the peace-loving people there to come out on the streets to protest against the coke factories.

“Inquiry (into how these coke factories have come up) will not be enough. The people should go to court against the government’s nod to these units,” he said.

Officials who gave permission to set up these factories should be made accountable, he added.

Activists, villagers step up fight

Environmental activists and concerned villagers in East Jaintia Hills district are teaming up to stop the coke factories, set up legally or illegally.

The Environment Coordination Committee (ECC) that has been leading the fight against the illegal coke units in the district citing adverse impact on health and ecology are sending letters of support to villages opposing the units elsewhere.

Requesting anonymity for fear of being singled out, an ECC member said they intend to get to all those who are concerned about health and environment safety on board.

Acknowledging that the units without legal documents are being closed down, the ECC member said that they now want all coke plants to cease operations. He also said meetings will be held with the affected villagers and other stakeholders to decided on a collective fight.

The ECC of Elaka Sutnga had recently decided to organise another public rally to oppose the failure of the government in protecting the people from the harmful pollutants emitted by the coke factories operating close to human habitations. The date of the rally, likely in September, has not been fixed yet.