Times are changing, hope filmmakers take note: Rakul Preet

Hyderabad, Aug 28 : Actress Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Telugu film ‘Konda Polam’ alongside Panja Vaisshnav Tej.

The actress, who has worked with both senior and young actors, feels that the stereotypes of onscreen pairings are broken now.

Rakul, who has worked with senior actors like Ravi Teja and Mahesh Babu, has also featured alongside younger stars like Sundeep Kishan.

“I think the industry has completely changed today. Gone are the days when people used to think that if you work with senior actors, you can’t work with junior actors, and vice versa. I think it’s way past that… Now it’s about the roles, it’s about how you look and how you carry those,” Rakul tells IANS.

“Times have changed now. Films are changing and evolving and I really hope that the filmmakers see that and more opportunities and scripts come like that,” she adds.

Rakul plays the role of a shephard girl in ‘Konda Polam’ and her simple, village girl look has received positive response from her fans.

“I always believe that you exude your vibe and I think if you are happy within, you look happy outside. If you are happy doing what you do, it will always reflect on screen,” she says.

The young actress, whose last Bollywood movie was ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’, believes in taking care of one-self.

“I just feel that the body that you live in is something that you need to take care of. From what I eat to how well I maintain my body or how young I feel in my head. Everything else is just a byproduct. I am glad that people like the pairing and I hope I keep getting more opportunities like that,” she says.(IANS)