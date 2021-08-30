Rohit Chamoli bags gold for India

New Delhi, Aug 29: India’s Rohit Chamoli on Sunday bagged a gold medal after beating Mongolias Otgonbayar Tuvshinzaya in a closely-fought final encounter at the 2021 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai.

According to information received here, playing in the junior boys’ 48kg final, the boxer from Chandigarh continued his impressive form in the prestigious continental event and showed good tactical brilliance.

After making a cautious start, Rohit’s timely and precise punches gave him edge over his Mongolian opponent as the Indian managed to secure a 3-2 win as well a gold medal. (IANS)