Rohit Chamoli bags gold for India

SPORTS
By Agencies
Dubai: India's Rohit Chamoli (in red) celebrates his win against Mongolias Otgonbayar Tuvshinzaya in their final bout at the ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai on Sunday, Aug 29, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_29_2021_000157B)

New Delhi, Aug 29: India’s Rohit Chamoli on Sunday bagged a gold medal after beating Mongolias Otgonbayar Tuvshinzaya in a closely-fought final encounter at the 2021 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai.
According to information received here, playing in the junior boys’ 48kg final, the boxer from Chandigarh continued his impressive form in the prestigious continental event and showed good tactical brilliance.
After making a cautious start, Rohit’s timely and precise punches gave him edge over his Mongolian opponent as the Indian managed to secure a 3-2 win as well a gold medal. (IANS)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.