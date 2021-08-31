BSF Meghalaya organises Fit India Freedom Run 2.0

SHILLONG, August 31: Border Security Force (BSF) Frontier Headquarter, Meghalaya celebrated ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” by organising FIT INDIA FREEDOM RUN 2.0 at Umpling and Mawpat campuses which started with a 5 Km run with message to make fitness an integral part of daily lives of force personnel.

The Run was flagged off by Inderjit Singh Rana, Inspector General Frontier HQ BSF Meghalaya. About 350 BSF personnel participated in the event with an aim to promote and spread awareness about physical fitness amongst the force personnel as well as civil population.

Fit India Movement was launched on August 29, 2019 by the Prime Minister with a mission to bring behavioural changes and to move towards a more physically active lifestyle.

Inspector General of Meghalaya BSF in his concluding speech appreciated the participants and encouraged them for maintaining daily physical fitness which helps to get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety and many other diseases.

He also mentioned that, the running is the most convenient way of maintaining fitness and it can be done anywhere anytime. BSF will be organising more such runs with equal participants of local in near future, he added.