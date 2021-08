TURA, August 31: Fit India Run ” AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV” was organised in BSF campus Dobasipara here today .

Alok Kumar Singh, DIG SHQ BSF, Tura flagged off a 5-km run. BSF troops along with family members and children enthusiastically participated and completed the run.

The run was organized to raise awareness of the physical and mental wellbeing as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.