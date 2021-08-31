Cong decision to snap ties unilateral, unfortunate: AIUDF

GUWAHATI, August 31: The Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has termed Mahajot ally Congress’ decision to snap ties with the party as “unilateral and unfortunate”.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee had during its core committee meeting on Monday decided to sever ties with AIUDF, stating that it would propose to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to “relieve” AIUDF from the Congress-led Mahajot.

Citing reasons for the move, the APCC stated that “the AIUDF leadership and senior members’ continuous and mysterious praise of the BJP, especially the chief minister, has affected the public perception of the Congress.”

Reacting to the move, AIUDF legislature party leader and general secretary, Hafiz Bashir Ahmed stated that “the unilateral decision of Congress to sever ties with the party as an alliance partner was unfortunate because the need of the hour for secular and democratic parties in Assam was to remain united and keep a tight rein on the ruling BJP”.

“The Mahajot should never be destabilised or weakened on the basis of personal opinions of one or two individuals. The AIUDF has time and again opposed the BJP’s communal character and will continue to do so. So the Congress should not have created a rift in the ‘grand alliance’ by taking a unilateral decision but should consider ways to strengthen it,” Ahmed stated.