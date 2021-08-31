ADE wants involvement of all stakeholders on proposed amendment of 6th Schedule

TURA, August 31: The Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE) on Tuesday urged both the State and the Central governments to first hold discussions with all stakeholders including the general public and the civil societies before taking any decisions on the proposed amendment of the Sixth Schedule.

“The discussion must touch every aspect and ramifications that will and is likely to have on the tribal people of Meghalaya in general and tribal people of Garo Hills in particular as a consequence of the proposed Amendment. We should consider the various outcomes which are likely to spring from these amendments which could affect the traditional social fabric of our people in the long run. It is of utmost importance that any alteration in the 6th Schedule should not affect the rights of the tribal people in Meghalaya,” its President Dalseng Bira Ch Momin said.

Momin recalled the days of terror before the final tripartite agreement was signed between the Central Govt, the State Govt. Assam / Meghalaya / Chief Minister of Mizoram/ MP of Mizoram/ UPDS, DHD and A’chik National Volunteer Council (ANVC) which brought peace to the region.

“We should not forget those days which caused great loss of human life and a standstill in development in the region due to insurgency. Both sides have lost their loved ones and finally peace was achieved after ANVC leaving their demand of Greater Garoland, came to the peace table. It was on the final agreement that the centre offered this amendment promising more power, more funds, and more developmental scopes to the people of the sixth schedule region,” Momin recalled.

He added that the proposed amendment by the BJP Government at the centre instead was indicative of deep rooted conspiracy to destroy the power structure of the ‘Traditional Governing System’ existing at the grassroots in Garo Hills recognized by the Indian Constitution. Momin alleged that the move was an attempt to “strip the powers and functions” of the Traditional Local Bodies existing since time immemorial.

Momin pointed to the fact that a Sixth Schedule clause in the Constitution clearly mentions Municipal Boards and Councils could not co-exist with District Councils and strongly expressed opposition to the existence of the Municipal Board. Momin while also opposing the proposal for forming Village and Municipal councils said that it would be like holding panchayati elections in a Sixth Schedule area.

With regard to the proposal to increase the members of the GHADC to 42, the association said that the number was overestimated given the financial situation in the GHADC and suggested that a total of 35 (33 elected and 2 nominated) was more than enough to run the council efficiently.