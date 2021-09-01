Can’t take hasty decision: Rymbui on top cops’ suspension demand

SHILLONG, Aug 31: With pressure mounting on the MDA Government to suspend the three senior police officials for their alleged involvement in the killing of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in what is being described as a “fake encounter”, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Tuesday broke his silence on the matter asserting that the government will have to examine the pros and cons of the demand since it cannot take any decision in haste.

“There is a process that has to be followed before arriving at a decision. We have to see the pros and cons. We have to look at all angles and cannot take any decision in haste,” Rymbui told reporters here.

Admitting that the organisations from Mawlai have the right to demand the suspension of the top police officials, Rymbui said, “We are a democracy. We all have the right to express.”

The Home Minister, while making it abundantly clear that the government will need to ensure that it does not commit another wrong just to correct one wrong, said, “Whatever we do will be in the best interest of the state.”

Mawlai people submit letters to MLAs

On Tuesday, members of the “Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai” (the voice of Mawlai people) handed over letters to 15 legislators from Khasi-Jaintia Hills region including some Cabinet ministers seeking their support for suspension of the three police officials.

The legislators who received the letters included Process T. Sawkmie, Adelbert Nongrum, Alexander L. Hek, Mohendro Rapsang, Pius Marwein, Gigur Myrthong, George B. Lyngdoh and Kimfa S. Marbaniang.

Cabinet ministers including Hamletson Dohling, Banteidor Lyngdoh, Renikton L. Tongkhar, Sanbor Shullai, H. Brolding Nongsiej and State Planning Board Chairman, Lambor Malngiang also received the letters. In the absence of Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong who was busy in a meeting with the chief minister, the letter addressed to him was handed over to his personal assistant. Member of “Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai”, Donboklang Kharlyngdoh said that they would submit the letters to all the 35 MLAs of the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region to support them over their demand for suspension of DGP, R. Chandranathan, SP of East Jaintia Hills, Jagpal Singh Dhanoa and SP (Traffic), Shailendra Bamaniya.

“We told the MLAs that the three top police officials must to be suspended before the judicial inquiry starts its job. It is a normal for police officials to be suspended if there is a probe against them,” he said.