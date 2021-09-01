Conrad likely to take over Power from James

SHILLONG, Aug 31: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is likely to do a minor portfolio rejig shortly. Sources disclosed that the alterations are going to be confined to the Sangma Brothers only who are expected to do a swap of controversy-ridden Power portfolio and the benign Tourism department.

Sources said Tourism portfolio, which is currently held by the chief minister, will be handed over to Power Minister James Sangma while Power will be handled by Conrad Sangma himself.

The move comes prior to the ensuing autumn session of the Assembly beginning September 10 next.

Observers say that this is a clever ploy of NPP-led coalition to shield the beleaguered Power minister as also pull the rug out of the Opposition Congress’s feet which is expected to put together an energised strategy to corner James Sangma on murky affairs of the MeECL, Saubhagya Scheme among others.

It is no less significant that Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, who had written to the chief minister to relieve him of Home portfolio over the killing of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, has been left to face the heat of the opposition tirade in the Assembly.