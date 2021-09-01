Conrad reminded of Civil Sub-Division demand for Rongjeng

TURA, Sept 1: Leaders of the Demand Committee for Rongjeng Civil Sub-Division on Wednesday met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma during his official visit to the area and submitted a reminder of their demand for creation of new Sub-Division for the area.

Local MLA of Rongjeng, Jim Sangma led the delegation of leaders where a reminder of the memorandum submitted earlier on February 23 this year was handed over.

During their discussion with the Chief Minister, the leaders pointed out that the Dambo Rongjeng Development Block, which has a total population of 52,584 as per the 2011 census was over-populated due to which the people were facing problems. They also reminded that the block happens to be one of the oldest blocks in East Garo Hills given that the same was established by the then Assam Government way back in 1962.

Following the discussion, the Chief Minister is said to have assured the delegation that the government was considering the demand of the people and trying to create a new Sub-Division for the area.