P A Sangma’s birth anniversary marked by interactive programme at Resubelpara

The programme was attended by Deputy Speaker and Resubelpara MLA, Timothy D Shira as the Chief Guest in the presence of North Tura MLA Thomas Sangma and MLAs of Kharkutta and Bajengdoba, Rupert Momin and Pongseng Marak.

Speaking during the programme, Shira said that the programme was being held all over the state to mark the birth anniversary of former Lok Sabha Speaker Purno A Sangma., wherein he recalled the contributions of late PA Sangma to the people and the society at large.

Highlighting the objective of the programme Shira said FOCUS aims to promote farmers entrepreneurship by providing financial assistance, infrastructural development, market accessibility etc and urged them to form producer groups so as to receive various aids from the government. He also spoke about various interventions taken by the government to promote farm and agricultural based activities.

North Tura MLA Thomas Sangma in his speech said that under the FOCUS programme, farmers would be able to enhance their farming skills and business capacities. He also lauded the District Administration for organizing the programme.

As part of the FOCUS programme, cheques were released to 35 producer groups from the three C&RD Blocks of the district. Interactive session with the producer groups was also held wherein various agricultural problems were discussed during the meeting.