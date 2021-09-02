264 fresh cases, 4 deaths in state

SHILLONG, Sep 1: After reporting less than 150 cases for two consecutive days, the number of cases shot up on Wednesday to 264 even as four patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. All the victims were unvaccinated.

As many as 323 recovered on the day. The state now has 2,263 active cases while the death toll has risen to 1,315.

The total confirmed cases in the state stands at 76,100 out of whom 72,522 have recovered.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya is also in comfortable position as far as availability of hospital beds is concerned.

There are as many as 878 vacant beds in all the districts of the state while 233 are occupied.

In terms of vaccination, 13,38,585 doses have been administered in the state so far including 10,27,512 first dose and 3,11,073 second doses.