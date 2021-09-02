Illegal coke units were told to stop: Forest min

SHILLONG, Sep 1: The illegal coke factories in East Jaintia Hills, which triggered environmental concerns, have apparently been flouting the state government’s closure order.

“We have already given the order to close down the illegal coke factories. By illegal, we mean those which do not have the Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO),” Forest and Environment Minister, James Sangma said on Wednesday.

“I believe most of them have been closed down,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister had maintained that CTE and CTO are issued through proper channels and according to the rule book.

As the illegal coke units continue to operate in Sutnga, the Environment Coordination Committee of Elaka Sutnga has decided to organise another public rally in protest against the state government’s failure to protect people from the harmful pollutants.

James seeks JAC clarity on Umngot

Two days after his statement that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with some private companies for the execution of 210 MW Umngot Hydroelectric project has been scrapped, James Sangma, who is also the Power Minister, asked the Joint Action Committee (JAC) to spell out in no uncertain terms whether or not it wants the project.

James said he has already made it clear that the project is not on the government’s priority list.

Asked if it has been scrapped for good, he remained ambiguous by stating, “As of now, this is where it stands. So what else do they (JAC) want?”

The Minister said the MoU, signed in 2007, has been scrapped by the present government.

After he had stated that the project is not on the government’s priority list, the JAC, which was formed with pressure groups, expressed unhappiness over his “ambiguous” statement. It demanded that the government “totally” scrap the project.