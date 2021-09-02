Assam cops arrest lady drug supplier from Shillong

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: A special squad of East Guwahati Police District conducted an operation along with Meghalaya Police in Shillong and arrested a lady drug supplier on Wednesday, official sources here informed.

The woman identified as Dimsiannem (33), a resident of Madanrting Block F, Near Baptist Church, was apprehended on the basis of information provided by the lady drug trafficker from Mizoram who was arrested with 8500 yaba tablets from a lodge in the Bhangagarh area here on August 26.

“She (Dimsiannem) has been brought to Bhangagarh Police Station. Three mobile phones and cash worth Rs 35,600 were seized from her. Evidence collected is being examined to unearth linkages,” a statement from Assam Police issued here on Thursday said.

It may be mentioned that the drug trafficker from Mizoram, Khumi Khawung (45) had come from Shillong before camping at Kunjalata Lodge in Bhangagarh. A search of her hotel room yielded approximately 8500 Yaba tablets, from her possession in the presence of independent witnesses.

Legal formalities were thereafter initiated and further questioning of the accused led to the arrest of the drug supplier from Shillong.

Assam Police have since May onwards intensified the crackdown against illicit drugs and not only seized large quantities of drugs worth over Rs 130 crore, but also arrested several hundreds of drug peddlers in the process.