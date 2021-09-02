Why this irrational response?

Editor,

The saga of the slain Ex-General Secretary of HNLC (L) C. Thangkhiew who has been deemed as an important figure by the leaders of Mawlai Town Dorbar (MTD) and Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai needs to be put under the lens for the fruitful understanding and knowledge of the general public. As always there are two sides to every story but the turn of events since the death of the Ex-General Secretary entices an interesting analogy especially on the approach of the Dorbar when it comes to deaths caused by militant groups and deaths caused by the police department.

The action of the police to end the life of a human being cannot be accepted in any shape or form, and for their lapses the Khasi Hills region had to bear the brunt of bloodbaths, curfews and internet suspension for a brief period. But what is more thought-provoking is the prompt response of the Dorbar and Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai to burn effigies and organize signature campaigns in solidarity with the slain militant. These conglomerations have also been demanding axing of the heads of the police officials involved in the infamous operation, and they even went to the extent of consulting legal professionals to further their cause which were seen in their harangues which have been telecast. I

It is a sad state of affair to see militants with blood on their hands being extolled because protests of such magnitude were never seen in the past when innocent lives were taken away or harmed by HNLC. Young people, small time workers and even students were killed and injured by cadres of HNLC on the guise that they did not pay the ransom or were informants. Where were the voices then? Voices were rare for these miserable events which are now done and dusted. And what about the IED blast in Laitumkhrah market or in East Jaintia Hills which caused injuries to several individuals. Is it because they are a different Dorbar? Or is it because they are only lay people and expressing solidarity for them will never be beneficial.

A much more serious question to ask is whether planting of bombs with intent to kill or causing harm is a non-issue in the eyes of these patriots. If not then where are the voices opposing the barbaric act which is resented all over the world? Sadly! such condemnation will never be seen instead what is more important now is to suspend the cops and threaten with more law and order problems.

The society itself does not bat an eyelid and neither do the political leaders who are taking advantage of the situation for their own brownie points. The truth is we are being led from the point of view of only a few individuals and to believe them entirely will be similar to opening up a pandora’s box. It will not bode well for us in Meghalaya!

Yours etc.,

B.S. Lator

Shillong

Ratifying the Montreal accord

Editor,

The Central government must be commended for making a momentous decision to ratify the amendment to the Montreal accord on phasing out ozone depleting and environmentally harmful substances used in the refrigeration industry. The decision was made at an appropriate time as the United Nations 26th summit (COP 26) on climate change is scheduled to be held in November at Glasgow(UK). This move is highly significant because it complies with the assurance given by India to the UK, the host of the COP26 to play a significant role in the forthcoming meet. India, and a few other countries have set targets under the Paris accord on reducing global warming.

India has adopted the amendment to the Montreal protocol in 2016 that called for gradual elimination of the harmful chemicals used as cooling agents. They belong to the category of HFCs that cause depletion of the ozone layer that protects the earth from the harmful UV radiation from the sun. HFCs emit greenhouse gases that cause damage to the ozone layer. All these chemicals need to be replaced with safer substances.

India has adopted a national strategy of a four-phased cutback schedule. Accordingly, 10% , 20%, 30% and 85% of HFCs will be reduced by 2032, 2037, 2042 and 2047 respectively to achieve the target of eliminating them by the late 2040s. In fact, elimination of HFCs at the global level will prevent Greenhouse Gas(GHG) emissions equal to several million tonnes of carbon dioxide. It would help reduce temperature.

As for India, it could produce indigenous equipment and cooling agents that do not contain HFC. In fact, manufacture of new substances would generate additional employment and income. It is expected that the next generation of refrigeration technology would involve the use of safer chemicals like hydro-fluro-olefins(HFOs). However, the energy efficiency of the refrigerants needs to be improved to reduce operation cost and make them environment friendly.

Yours etc.,

Venu GS

Kollam