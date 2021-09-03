Ashwin left out again

London, Sep 2: India left out R Ashwin for the fourth consecutive Test match against England in the ongoing series.

The ace off-spinner, who is only one of the three Indian spinners to have taken over 400 Test wickets, was seen warming at The Oval prior to the start of the Test but was kept out.

The decision is surprising as England have four left-handers in their line-up – including three who are known for their batting. Ashwin has an impeccable record against left-handers. Out of the 413 Test wickets he has taken, 211 are left-handers.

The Oval pitch is generally more spin-friendly than any other in England.

Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun had hinted on Tuesday that the team might play both spinners only if the pitch aids spin. (IANS)