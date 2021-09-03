Don’t want Kohli to get off to a flyer: James Anderson

New Delhi, Sep 2: England seamer James Anderson, who has dismissed Virat Kohli twice in the ongoing series, admitted that there was a lot of emotion involved in his celebrations when he claimed the Indian captains wicket in the first innings of the third Test at Headingley.

Kohli was one of three top-order Indian batsmen that England’s highest wicket-taker in Tests, Anderson dismissed in a fiery spell in the third Test in which India were dismissed for just 78 runs in the first innings.

The two probably don’t share a good rapport as Kohli swore at Anderson during the second Test. During the same fixture, Jasprit Bumrah had tested Anderson’s batting skills with a barrage of bouncers.

In his column for The Telegraph, Anderson wrote, “When I got Kohli out in the first innings in Leeds there was a lot of emotion. It was the same as at Trent Bridge. I guess there is that extra something with him because he is such a good player and their captain as well. You see how much it means to him when his team takes a wicket so I want to show him what it means to us to get him out.”

In the Headingley Test, Anderson set up England’s innings win by dismissing in-form opener KL Rahul, Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara and giving away just six runs in the first innings.

India did a little better in the second innings with Kohli scoring 55, his first half century of the series, but fast bowler Ollie Robinson’s five-wicket haul took England to victory.

“The ultimate aim is to bowl in a partnership and there was a good example of us working together in India’s second innings at Headingley. For the first 12 balls I bowled at Virat Kohli, he left ten. Joe Root was asking me to try and make him play a bit more. I was thinking, ‘I don’t want him to get off to a flyer,” wrote Anderson. (IANS)