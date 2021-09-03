Assam DGP flags need for coordination amongst forces to tackle cybercrimes

GUWAHATI, September 3: The Director General (DG) of Assam Police, Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta today flagged the need for proper coordination and communication amongst the law enforcement agencies to tackle burgeoning cybercrimes as these crimes knows no boundaries and has no jurisdiction.

Addressing the inauguration of the two-day Workshop of Regional Cyber Crime Co-ordination Centre, Guwahati, organised by CID Assam under the aegis of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the DG of Assam stressed on the importance of cyber policing and securing the cyber space in the country.

He presented the cybercrime statistics of the country as well as of Assam and highlighted the importance that is being given by the Assam Police to train and support the investigating officers with advanced hardware and software tools.

Twenty-four senior police officers who are dealing with cybercrime investigation from the eight North-Eastern States namely Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura are participating in the workshop along with three senior officers from Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Regional Cyber Co-ordination Centre set up for the North-East Region at Guwahati, Assam is conducting this workshop today and tomorrow for the first time.

This workshop discussed about the best practices adopted by NE states in cyber crime investigations, gathering and preserving of digital evidence.

An interaction session with officers of RBI, DoT, Telecom Service Providers, Payment Gateways was also incorporated in the Workshop to have proper co-ordination between law enforcement agencies and the regulatory bodies for effective cybercrime investigation.

During this workshop, an interaction with Krishna Shastry, Consultant Cyber Security on the latest trends in cybercrime and best practices in the investigation was organised.

There is a session on ‘Online Loan Frauds” by A.Y.V. Krishna, Addl. DGP, CID, Assam and a session on functioning of Assam Cyberdome project. An interaction session is also being conducted with the stakeholders like Academia, Students, Social, Women & Child Welfare departments regarding cyber hygiene and awareness to prevent cyber victimization.

The officers from Ministry of Home Affairs interacted with the participants on the platforms and tools available in Indian Cyber Crime Co-ordination Centre.

Delivering the welcome address, A.Y.V. Krishna, Addl. DGP, CID explained about the importance of organizing this workshop and also briefed the participants about the steps undertaken by Assam Police in setting up the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting & Management System which started functioning since last two months during which Assam Police was able to freeze Rs. 50 lakhs belonging to various victims.

The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal has also sent around 3,800 complaints on cybercrime pertaining to Assam which are being looked into by various police stations in the State of Assam. Further, Assam Police had procured 245 Cyber Forensic First Responder Kits, which were distributed to various police stations in the state after proper training.