First Covid death in over a week in Garo Hills

TURA, Sept 4: A 56-year-old woman from Betasing has died from Covid-19 on Saturday morning making her the first casualty in over a week in the Garo Hills region where the number of infections had been dwindling for the past one month.

The Betasing victim, who hasn’t been vaccinated against covid had initially been taken to Ampati hospital from where doctors referred her to Tura Civil Hospital.

She had been suffering from cough, fever and shortness of breath for almost a week and despite treatment passed away early morning.

The last covid death in Garo Hills was recorded from Jengjal area on the 27th of July when a 30 year woman died from the disease.

Meanwhile, West Garo Hills Deputy commissioner Ram Singh has extended containment measures across the district for another seven days, from 6th to 13th September as part of measures to check against spread of infection.

All previous protocols announced for the last couple of months continue to remain in place in the district, including restriction on inter state movement, closure of weekly markets, among others.

*Total Active Cases – 82 (04/09/2021)*

*Note: Today 15 new positive cases detected*

• 2 from TCH (RT-PCR, 1 Contact, 1 Symptomatic)

• 7 from Chandmary Testing Centre {4 RT-PCR (3 Contacts, 1 Symptomatic), 3 Antigen (Symptomatic)}

• 1 from Dobasipara Contact Tracing (RT-PCR, Contact)

• 1 from Darengre PHC (Antigen, Symptomatic)

• 1 from Asanang PHC (Antigen, Symptomatic)

• 1 from Phulbari CHC (Antigen, Symptomatic)

• 1 from Dalu CHC (Antigen, Asymptomatic)

• 1 from DMCH (Antigen, Contact)

*Note: 1 Death reported at TCH from SWGH (With Co-morbid conditions)*

*Places where they are isolated (Active cases, excluding the recovered):*

• TCH: 1

• Home Isolation: 81

*Recovered Total 7025:*

*Note: 7 Recovered today*

• 7 from Home Isolation

*Details of the Recovered Cases:*

• 4675 Symptomatic

• 2061 Asymptomatic

• 289 Co-morbid

*STATUS OF COVID-19 2021:*

Active Cases: *82*

Total Recovered: *7025*

Total Deaths: *54*

Total Cases: *7161 (Active + Recovered + Death)*

*Note: Positivity Rate is including RAT, RT-PCR & TrueNat test*

Total Positive: *15*

Total Tested: *497*

*Total Positivity Rate: 3.01 %*