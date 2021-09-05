Poulomi Das talks about playing bisexual character on screen

Mumbai, Sep 4 : Actress Poulomi Das has been roped in as a lead in the web show ‘Hai Taubba 3’.

The first two seasons were released in the first half of 2021.

After being a part of three shows like ‘Baarish’, ‘Paurashpur’, and ‘Bekaboo’, Poulomi is going to test new waters as she has never played anything like this before.

The ‘Kartik Purnima’ actress said: “For me, ‘Kesar’ is somebody who is looking for a conclusion that she is not getting in her life. She is an old school girl who is trapped in today’s time looking for commitment. However, she is today’s girl.”

For the first time, Poulomi will play a bisexual character on screen. She also revealed: “She is in a relationship with a guy but in love with a girl. So, the story is about self-discovery, how things turn bitter for her, and changes dynamics of her relationships.”

‘Hai Taubba 3’ is a collection of stories that were distributed in two chapters. The first chapter went on air on May 6, the second one on May 21 and all these stories had one common emotion of love that is non-conformist.

Season 3 is about women breaking societal taboos. Women this time will walk out of their boring married lives, challenge the status quo, and explore their individuality.

‘Hai Taubba 3’ will soon stream on ALTBalaji.(IANS)