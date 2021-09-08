Boundary row should have been resolved during statehood: Guv

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 7: Governor, Satya Pal Malik has stated that the decades-old interstate boundary dispute should have been resolved at that point of time when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam.

The statement from the Governor comes at a time when the two neighbouring states have begun work on a new module to resolve the dispute in six of the 12 areas of difference between the two states.

The Governor however expressed optimism that the differences would be resolved shortly and amicably.

“Whatever problems are there between the two states, it would be solved peacefully and amicably and even both the Chief Ministers are in good terms,” Malik said.

He disclosed that he has held discussions with Conrad Sangma and Himanta Biswa Sarma, both of whom were positive about resolving the dispute.

The Governor also expressed confidence that the Centre would help both the states in resolving the matter and advised the states to approach the Centre as and when they require.