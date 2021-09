TURA, Sept 9: Police in West Garo Hills have sounded a missing child alert after a toddler (M) was found loitering near the Tura Super Market.

According to police the unclaimed child was found by a patrolling team on Thursday. The lost child is currently being kept at the Tura Women Police Station for safe custody.

A request has been made to citizens to inform the parents if the child can be identified.