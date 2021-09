SHILLONG, Sept 10: Mawphlang sitting MLA, Syntar Klas Sunn passed away at his residence in Mawphlang on Friday evening at the age of 62.

Sources informed that Sunn was keeping unwell for a while.

It may be mentioned that he retired as the PHE Chief Engineer in 2016 before contesting the 2018 Assembly elections as an independent. He later join the UDP as an associate member.