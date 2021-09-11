House pays tributes to departed leaders

SHILLONG, Sep 10: The state Assembly on Friday paid rich tributes to several leaders who passed away recently.

Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, along with the leader of the Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma, paid tributes to some 20 leaders whom the state and the region lost.

In his obituary references, the CM said Meghalaya has lost three tallest leaders such as former MLAs Obil Kyndait, Dr PW Khongjee and Mihsalan Suchiang.

Terming their demise as a great loss for the state and the nation, Sangma said Suchiang’s death was felt not only by the people of his constituency but every citizen of the state.

He was a senior member of the United Democratic Party and father of sitting MLA Nujorki Sungoh.

The leader of the Opposition also mourned the deaths and pointed out their immense contributions.

Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh recalled his association with Dr Khongjee saying he was always approachable. He said Suchiang was a man of principle and ethics.

Several members of the House also paid their condolences and observed silence for two minutes.