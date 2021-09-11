Another protest campaign over suspend-cops demand

SHILLONG, Sep 10: Several groups including the FKJGP, KSU, HNYF and HYC from Upper Shillong and Mylliem areas under the umbrella of ‘Ka Sur Ehryngiew Ki Nong Upper Shillong-Mylliem’ have announced that they will organise a signature campaign on Monday to join in on the demand for suspension of the police officials reportedly involved in the killing of former HNLC member Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

The campaign will be held at Lai Mer and Kynton, Nongkseh, from 10 am, and the burning of effigies will take place at 6 pm.

“We are organising the protest exactly one month after the incident,” spokesperson of the conglomeration of various groups, Kitboklang Nongphlang, said.

He demanded of the state government to take immediate action against the police officials to ensure a free, fair and impartial probe into the death of Thangkhiew.