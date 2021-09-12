Water supply facility at city hospital gets facelift

SHILLONG, Sep 11: A long-felt need to have better water supply at Dr H Gordon Roberts Hospital was fulfilled on Saturday with the inauguration of a feeder line water supply.

It may be mentioned that the hospital has spent over Rs 93,000 to purchase water from April 2020 to August 2021 to meet its everyday requirement.

The hospital’s administrative officer, KW Marbaniang, informed that according to the Bureau of Indian Standards, a 100-bed hospital should not have less than 45,000 litre of water per day.

“Ours is a 350-bed facility. It has two water tanks at present with storage capacities of 75,000 and 85,000 litre. We need 1,57,500 litre of water each day,” Marbaniang said.

“We felt we have sufficient water but we didn’t realise that it is being used not just by the patients but also by nursing students and at the staff quarters,” he said.

Marbaniang added said that the requirement for water doubled after the pandemic hit Meghalaya, following which the hospital resorted to purchasing water.

“This Feeder Line Water Supply Scheme is a blessing for the hospital,” Marbaniang said, expressing gratitude to West Shillong MLA, Mohendro Rapsang, for the project.

Following the inaugurating of the feeder line, Rapsang said, “It is one of the oldest hospitals and the residents take great pride in it. Everyone is working together to upgrade and develop it as an institution of excellence.”

Expressing hope that the hospital will not face any dearth of water now, the MLA also assured future support to the hospital.