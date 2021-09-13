Popularise “Brand NE” to promote tourism: Himanta

GUWAHATI, Sept 13: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has underlined the need to popularise “Brand Northeast” for promotion of tourism.

“The concept of ‘Brand North East’ should be popularised for the promotion of historical, spiritual and natural places of tourist attractions. If all the states work together, the sector can progress well in the next five years,” Sarma said, while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the tourism and culture ministers’ conference of the North Eastern Region here on Monday.

Emphasising the key role played by tourism for the overall development of Assam and other Northeastern states, he said that the fact that for the first time DoNER minister is also in charge of the tourism and culture ministry, augured well for the region.

“Moreover, under Union minister G. Kishan Reddy’s leadership, the development of Northeast, especially in tourism and culture would gain a new momentum,” the chief minister said.

He also said that all the states of the region are connected to each other, share similarities, though they have their unique cultural traits.

“Since independence, though the region remained under-developed, the development narrative of the region received an impetus only after Atal Behari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister of the country,” Sarma said.

Referring to Dima Hasao with special mention of Umrangshu, Sarma said that though such beautiful places are in abundance in the state, because of lack of connectivity, the places did not get the attention that they deserve.

He further urged Reddy to accord top priority for investment in regard to infrastructural development of the region.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the tourism ministry and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for cooperation in promoting domestic tourism and development of new tourism products.