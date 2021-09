KHLIEHRIAT, Sept 13: A mass protest rally was taken out today demanding closure of coke factories in Sutnga areas in East Jaintia Hills district of the state.

Thousands of residents from several villages under Sutnga Elaka joined the rally from Moopala to DC Office at Khliehriat and submitted a memorandum to the state government through the Deputy Commissioner (DC) demanding for closure of all coke factories within the area.