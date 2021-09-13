NIT, Meghalaya placed at 59th position in NIRF

SHILLONG, Sept 13: National Institute of Technology (NIT), Meghalaya has secured 59th position in the recently released National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) published recently by Department of Education (DoE), Government of India for the year 2021 across the country among all engineering institutes.

Last year, the institute has secured 61st position in the same category. NITM is now ranked 14th among all 31 NITs of the country and first among all newly set-up NITs those started functioning since 2010.

In the NIRF-2021 process, NIT Meghalaya has surpassed many old and established NITs and other renowned institutes with its rapid infrastructural, academic and all-round growth.