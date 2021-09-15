Congress withdraws no-trust resolution against Speaker

SHILLONG, Sep 14: The Opposition Congress on Tuesday withdrew the resolution of no-confidence against Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh. The decision was taken at the Congress Legislature Party meet.

Opposition Leader, Mukul Sangma said, “There was a conscious decision since our point was already met to an extent through just submission therefore further pressing for resolution to be taken up in the house is felt not necessary.”

“Communication has been given to the Assembly Secretary that the resolution so submitted under the relevance rules and procedures of conduct of business and under the provisions of Article 179 of the Constitution stands withdrawn,” Sangma said.

“The intent was only to send the message that it is expected, when one occupies the post of the Speaker, that one should demonstrate the spirit of true democracy where you have the complete independence of legislature from executive as the respective pillars of democracy,” Sangma added.

Meanwhile, the Speaker said that he had learnt about the withdrawal of the no-confidence resolution but was yet to get the details.

CK Nayak adds: Sure defeat and lack of substance forced the Opposition Congress to withdraw the resolution to dislodge Assembly Speaker and UDP chief, Metbah Lyngdoh, party insiders say.

The grand old party was already on the mat since it had nothing concrete against the Speaker to justify the extreme step of no-confidence motion.

There were no serious charges against him or his office which could have substantiated the move on the floor of the house during the discussions.

Another point that could have been raised was that the office of the Speaker is being used as the headquarters of the UDP as he is the president.

But unlike Great Britain, in India the Speaker continues to retain his party position even after his election and such a charge is very difficult to prove.

The Congress was also targeting the Speaker since he was seen frequently accompanying Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma to New Delhi on official visits. Here also Metbah Lyngdoh was meeting the Union Ministers and others mostly in connection with the new Assembly building.

The Congress move was only a face-saving formula and not meant to put the party into further embarrassment, the sources said.