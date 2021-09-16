New Khasi-Jaintia body constituted

SHILLONG, Sep 15: Pressure groups from various parts of Khasi-Jaintia Hills on Wednesday formed the Ka Sur U Paid Ka Bri Hynniewtrep to intensify their demand for suspension of the three top police officials responsible for the alleged encounter of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

The new umbrella body which was constituted during a meeting held at Mawlai, has decided to write to Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma reiterating their demand for suspension of the DGP, the East Jaintia Hills SP and the SP (Traffic) to pave way for a free and fair probe into the death of Thangkhiew.

Newly elected chairman of Ka Sur U Paid Ka Bri Hynniewtrep, Sylvester Kurbah said that leaders of different groups from various parts of Khasi-Jaintia Hills have unanimously condemned the killing of the former HNLC leader.

“We are all united for the same cause since we do not want this kind of incident to be repeated,” Kurbah, who is also the Rangbah Shnong of Mawlai Phudmuri, said.