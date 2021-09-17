Clarify give-and-take policy, Opp demands

SHILLONG, Sep 16: The Opposition Congress on Thursday sought clarity from the state government on the give-and-take policy besides highlighting other problems and offering suggestions on the interstate boundary dispute with Assam.

A few suggestions were made during a special motion in the House on the Assam-Meghalaya border dispute. These included the formation of a state-level boundary committee, maintaining of status quo by allowing development but no new settlement, ensuring peace, joint inspection in one or two months, providing security, constituting border task force, addressing the Meghalaya State Transfer Regulation Act, providing free registration of land for all residents, demarcation wherever possible and all the 60 MLAs working together for a solution.

Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem, who moved the motion, said areas of disputes between the two states other than the identified 12 go unnoticed with encroachment taking place every day and people living in fear.

Urging the government to take cognisance of it, he said that while maintaining the status quo means respecting each other, Assam has encroached upon land belonging to Meghalaya, resisted developmental works and harassed the people on multiple occasions in the areas of dispute as well as hitherto undisputed areas.

Highlighting the recent border clashes at Iongkhuli and Umlaper and encroachment at Khanapara, Syiem said 114 such incidents have occurred along the interstate border from 2009 to 2021.

Appreciating the efforts of the government for starting the Chief Minister-level talks with Assam, Syiem however sought more clarity on the give-and-take policy.

Joining in the special motion, Mawsynram legislator Himalaya M. Shangpliang said a permanent solution to the issue is not expected immediately and while the dialogue between the two CMs is on, due attention should be given to ensuring peace in the disputed areas.

He suggested a joint inspection of the disputed areas once in 30 or 60 days to keep a check on new settlement or encroachment and stressed developmental programmes and schemes besides providing security to the people.

The Mawsynram MLA also advocated against the give-and-take policy.

Umroi MLA George B. Lyngdoh asked about the government’s stand on the recent reports that Assam would be posting 4,000 personnel along its border with other states. He also sought to know the basis of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statement that Assam has no land dispute with Meghalaya but Meghalaya is claiming land from Assam.

Rambrai-Jyrngam MLA Kimfa S. Marbaniang enquired whether there were any directions given to the border populace to surrender their EPIC. Requesting the government to ensure that there is no harassment of people from the administration of both sides, Marbaniang said the border residents were being deprived of schemes such as PMGSY despite both states agreeing to maintain the status quo.

Rangsakona MLA Zenith Sangma recalled the recent Assam-Mizoram standoff that turned violent and cost lives and said that it is an eye-opener for Meghalaya. Engagements at all levels must continue, he said.

NPP MLA from Jirang, Sosthenes Sohtun suggested the establishment of nodal offices headed by Meghalaya Civil Service officers and the creation of a Border Police Task Force headed by a deputy superintendent of police. He also suggested free land registration for those residing within 1 kilometre of the border with Assam.

Nongkrem MLA Lambor Malngiang backed the free land registration proposal besides seeking fast-track development and creation of infrastructure in the border areas.

Opposition Chief Whip and Mawlai MLA, Process T. Sawkmie suggested the formation of a state boundary committee and moving the Supreme Court if required. Congress legislator from East Shillong, Ampareen Lyngdoh endorsed such a committee.

Phulbari MLA, SG Esmatur Mominin suggested the demarcation of the land wherever possible as a pre-emptive solution in areas without dispute but vulnerable.

KHNAM MLA Adelbert Nongrum urged the government to take all measures for a lasting solution. He said celebrating 50 years of statehood would be meaningless without resolving the 49-year-old boundary dispute.

Rongara-Siju MLA Rakkam Sangma said that since efforts are on to arrive at a solution, all the MLAs should put their weight behind Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.