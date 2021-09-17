Regional committees to submit report by Oct 20

SHILLONG, Sep 16: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday said that the chairmen of the three Regional Committees of both states will conduct meetings, hold consultations with stakeholders, make site visits and submit the report of their findings by October 20.

The chief minister made the announcement on social media after holding a video conferencing with his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

The meeting, attended by the chairmen and members of the Regional Committees, discussed the development so far on the matter pertaining to resolution of the interstate boundary dispute.

The Assam chief minister also tweeted that to ensure lasting solution to border issues in true spirit of brotherhood, a video conferencing was held with the chief minister of Meghalaya.

“Six Regional Committees formed earlier (three from each state) will complete joint inspections in areas of difference by October 20 for mutually agreeable solutions,” Sarma tweeted.

This was the third official discussions between the two states on the boundary dispute. The first round of talks were held in Shillong on July 23 followed by the second round in Guwahati on August 6.

No dispute in 30 per cent of the border areas

Earlier in the day, replying to a special motion moved by the Opposition, the CM told the House that there are no disputes in 30 per cent of the interstate border with Assam.

Sangma pointed out that after two rounds of official discussions with Assam, the Government of Meghalaya conducted drone surveys in six locations and collected micro details of trees, electric poles and even the number of houses and roads in those disputed areas.

The CM also revealed that the government, unofficially, has held discussions with residents of the area including the local leaders, Rangbah Shnong and civil society members and tried to understand the sentiments on the ground.

He also indicated that after the discussions, the government has found out that there are 30-40 per cent villages which Assam agrees to be a part of Meghalaya while there are other villages which Meghalaya agrees to be a part of Assam.

Asserting that it is not clear as to when the dispute would be resolved and to what extent both states can go to resolve the dispute, Sangma added that the government is keen on finding a lasting solution to the dispute.

Making it clear that the discussions between the two states would only pertain to the 12 areas of differences, he expressed optimism that the governments of the two states can find a way to resolve disputes in smaller areas like Khanapara and Pilangkata.

The CM also said that the detailed report prepared by the previous government in 2011-12 is the guiding document for the state government.

Underlining the need to move on since the dispute cannot go on forever, he assured that the government will increase the allocation for developmental projects in these areas.