Congress welcomes ex-Home minister, former KHADC chief with open arms

SHILLONG, Sep 16: A rejuvenated Congress camp is nurturing hopes of making a big political comeback in the 2023 Assembly elections with the homecoming of two of its former members – Robert G. Lyngdoh and Pynshngainlang N. Syiem.

Besides Lyngdoh and Syiem, three others – Mosjo R Wanswet, Adrian Lambert C Mylliem and former HSPDP member and advocate Fenela L. Nonglait – also formally joined the Congress on Thursday.

Welcoming them into the party, a beaming MPCC president, Vincent H. Pala said that Lyngdoh and Syiem are among the leaders with clean images and apart from Nonglait all are former members of the Congress. “I am sure this will boost the morale of the party workers of different constituencies. Bah RG Lyngdoh has covered almost all of Meghalaya since was a Home Minister and Bah Syiem covered almost all of Khasi-Jaintia Hills as he was an MLA and CEM of KHADC.”

Sounding the election bugle, albeit early, Pala announced that Syiem would contest the Assembly election from Pynthorumkhrah constituency, Wanswet from Shella and Mylliem from Jirang.

Pala also asserted that the Congress will attempt to rope in more people and would also launch an aggressive enrolment drive.

To a query on whether any sitting MLA has shown interest in joining the Congress, Pala said, “I will not reveal everything now. I have not formally taken over. We will work not only with MLAs but also MDCs and supporters.”

After his formal induction into the party, Syiem said it was a great feeling to rejoin the party from where he had launched his political career.

“I was elected as an MLA of the Congress from Mawsynram for two terms. I had to leave the party due to unavoidable circumstances. It is always great to come back,” Syiem told reporters.

He said he rejoined the Congress since it is the only party which can bring about positive changes in the state. “I do not see any party other than the Congress which can form an alternative government to put an end to the misrule of the NPP-led MDA,” Syiem said.

The former KHADC CEM sounded confident that the Congress can secure an absolute majority in the 2023 elections.

He also made it clear that he would contest the Assembly election from Pynthorumkhrah.

Asserting that Pala’s election as the state Congress chief would help the party’s revival, Syiem said, “We can already see positive vibes in the party. I am sure many former leaders like me would rejoin the party in the coming months.”

Hek welcome to join Congress

Extending an invitation to disgruntled BJP leader and former Congressman, Alexander L. Hek, the MPCC chief said that the party’s doors were always open for the former.

He, however, was categorical in asserting that the party wants PN Syiem to contest from Pynthorumkhrah constituency.

“PN Syiem has already joined. So he has taken the first step. We will definitely favour PN Syiem from Pynthorumkhrah,” Pala said.

When pointed out that there are reports of the Congress holding talks with Hek, the state Congress chief denied the same and asserted that no talks have been held with Hek so far.

Focus on social media

Speaking about the party’s strategy going into the 2023 Assembly polls, Pala said the state Congress is gearing up for technological interventions and is arming itself in the art of “social media warfare”, considering its reach and effectiveness.

“The next election will not be fought normally based on meetings or rallies. Voters will be more informed and social media will be one of the main tools through which we can reach out to the people. We have to have primary and secondary data of all the voters then only we can work and better inform the people,” Pala said.

Stating that politics is dynamic and changes from time to time and they have to be innovative, he said, “My intention is that whatever the Congress has done or whatever good or bad the government has done should reach the people and that is possible only with use of the latest technology.”

He informed that they have put up a research team for proper documentation and to carry analysis on what the government has done, where they have failed and where do they need to improve.