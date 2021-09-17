Cong slams govt on farmers’ plight

SHILLONG, Sep 16: The state government on Thursday came under attack from Opposition Congress for allegedly failing to give relief to farmers who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Raising the issue of their plight in the Assembly, the Congress’s Mawsynram MLA, Himalaya M. Shangpliang lamented that the government has not opened markets in the suburbs for the farmers despite an assurance in this regard.

He said there were instances when farmers were harassed by the police for transporting their produce without passes for movement. “The government was nowhere when the farmers needed it the most,” Shangpliang said as he asked it to come up with a separate budget for the farmers.

Echoing similar views, another Congress MLA, Miani D. Shira said the farmers were forced to sell their produce at throwaway prices as the supply chain was badly affected during the pandemic.

Opposition Chief Whip, Process T. Sawkmie slammed Agriculture Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh for allegedly not being serious. He said the Minister is seen making promises but the department hardly has any budget.

Several other MLAs, who participated in the short duration discussion, asked the government to take necessary steps for the benefits of farmers.

Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma admitted the last year and a half has been a difficult phase for everyone due to the pandemic. He said the government has constituted an economic task force and started a “Restart Mission” to revive the economy of people.

Informing the House that the Agriculture department is identifying alternative markets for the benefits of farmers, he said the government has effectively used 1917 iTEAMS for the transportation of their produce. He said 700 trips for lifting 750 metric tonne of farm produce were made.

The fleet has 20-30 pickup vehicles and the government is planning to increase the number to 250-300. Sangma also said that 2,184 MT of vegetables were supplied to some neighbouring states in May. He said in June, the state supplied 2,234 MT of vegetables and 67 MT of fruits.

The CM said around 20 prefab markets will be constructed in Saipung, Laitkroh, Mylliem, Thadlaskein and other areas within the next six-eight months and they will be run by the farmers.

Where is Agriculture Minister?

The Mawsynram MLA had wanted to know the whereabouts of Banteidor Lyngdoh, who has skipped the entire autumn session.

The CM said the Minister has written to the Speaker that since there are COVID cases in his family, he is under quarantine for 10 days according to protocols.

Shangpliang said it was unfortunate the Minister was not present in the House.

“We pray for the speedy recovery of his better half,” the MLA said, adding the House had missed the Minister also in the last session when several issues related to farmers were raised.