IIT-G bid to develop indigenous technologies for underwater exploration

GUWAHATI, Sept 17: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) has launched the Centre for Intelligent Cyber Physical Systems (CICPS), aimed at developing indigenous technologies, including applications and methods for underwater exploration.

The centre will target developing a minimum of five technologies a year. These technologies will be developed indigenously and will generate direct and indirect employment opportunities.

As many as 13 Ph.D students and 18 M. Tech students have already joined the CICPS and they will work on the technologies for underwater exploration.

“The CICPS will have major academic, human resources and technology development components with focus to develop products and technologies for underwater exploration which is an untouched research area in the contour,” IIT-G director T. G Sitharam said, while addressing the inaugural function of the centre.

The centre will have key components such as technology development, centre of excellence, human resource development, technology business incubation, M. Tech programme in robotics and artificial intelligence.

The human resource development and skill development programmes in the CICPS will provide fellowships for doctoral, post-doctoral and faculties. It will provide a platform for organising the preliminary and advanced skill development workshops.

Robotics and artificial intelligence is a major enabler for industry. It is a blend of almost all the engineering streams and science. The new master’s programme, initiated at CICPS, is designed to address advanced engineering topics and help to meet the growing need for industries.

“Graduates will be able to use scientific methods to solve complex problems in both research and practice, particularly for industrial automation, to improve productivity significantly. The involved technological development will lead to the establishment of training schools related to manufacturing and robotics,” a statement from IIT-G informed on Friday.

Presently, 41 members of IIT-Guwahati are involved in this centre from the departments of Mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science and engineering, design, chemical engineering and chemistry.

The centre will have nine laboratories including underwater natural resources laboratory, product development laboratory, reverse engineering laboratory, fabrication laboratory, virtual and augmented reality laboratory, e-mobility laboratory, Internet of things laboratory, product testing laboratory and sensor and actuator fabrication laboratory.