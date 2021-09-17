Restriction on movement of people along Indo-Bangla border

TURA, Sept 17: The West Garo Hills District Administration on Friday prohibited the movement of people within 100 metres from the Indo-Bangladesh border during night hours from 6 PM to 6 AM.

The order, which was issued under Section 144 CrPC by the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, comes following apprehension with regard to the movements of International gangs and criminals and the presence of smugglers and other anti National elements near International Border during night hours to smuggle cattle, contraband goods, etc from India to Bangladesh.

The order also comes as a precaution against terrorists or fundamentalist trying to sneak into the Indian Territory during night hours which if not prohibited might adversely affect the security of the State. The order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force until further orders.