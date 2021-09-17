Mukul, GH MLAs skip meeting

SHILLONG, Sep 16: In spite of the exuberance all does not seem to be well within the Opposition Congress as was evident on Thursday during the formal induction ceremony for RG Lyngdoh, PN Syiem and three others members.

Except for Mendipathar MLA, Marthon Sangma none of the Congress legislators from Garo Hills region attended the induction ceremony in the city.

Party sources revealed that former MPCC president, Dr. Celestine Lyngdoh and East Khasi Hills District Congress president, Kennedy C. Khyriem had invited Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, Mukul Sangma who had agreed to be present.

However, the absence of the CLP leader along with the rest of the Congress MLAs from Garo Hills including his family members – Zenith M. Sangma (brother), Dikkanchi D. Shira (wife), Miani D. Shira (daughter) and his close aide, Winnerson D. Sangma has raised questions about the infighting within the Congress camp.

Mukul Sangma’s absence also gains significance since earlier this week the Leader of Opposition had expressed concern over the persistent division among the three major tribes – Khasis, Jaintias and Garos.

According to him, the elected representatives and people who belong to different political parties whether it is the Congress or any other political party, have not been able to unite the major tribes of the state.

Marthon Sangma, who took over as one of the working presidents of the MPCC, declined to comment on the absence of the CLP leader and other Congress MLAs from Garo Hills.

“I had left the Assembly early as I had some personal work. I was expecting everyone to be present at the meeting,” he said.

Sangma, however, dismissed any division in the Congress asserting that the CLP leader and the other party MLAs might have been preoccupied.

Commenting on the absence of the Leader of Opposition and other party MLAs, Pala said, “Dr Celestine Lyngdoh had personally gone and invited Dr Mukul. The Assembly session might be the reason for their absence.”

Asked if was not strange that almost all MLAs from Garo Hills were absent, Pala dismissed any speculation, saying, “There is a limitation in the capacity of the hall. We have invited all of them on the 18th of September at Pinewood. All members from Garo Hills will come.”

On the concern expressed by the Opposition leader about the failure of the different political parties in uniting the three tribes of the state, Pala said, “I have no problem with either tribals or non-tribals. The Congress is for everybody and we will work accordingly.”

“I will invite our former MLAs from Garo Hills who have left the party. I will go to the nook and corner of the state and invite people to join the Congress. Until and unless people join us we will not be able to deliver,” Pala stated.