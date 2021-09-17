Sitting MLAs keen to join UDP: Metbah

SHILLONG, Sep 16: With political parties and politicians slowly but steadily returning to active mode with an eye on the 2023 Assembly polls in the state, the United Democratic Party (UDP) has claimed that several leaders including sitting MLAs have sent feelers to join the regional party which is a part of the ruling MDA alliance.

UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh on Thursday told reporters that the party would consider accepting leaders who would serve the interest of the state and its people.

Admitting that discussions were going on in the party, Lyngdoh refused to give the names of the leaders who had expressed their desire to join the UDP.

He also made it clear that the UDP was intact and said that the party leaders are disciplined and will not fall into the trap of temptation.

“I want people who are not looking at money and power. We are fortunate to have MLAs and leaders who are very firm in their principle of working for the state, people and their constituencies,” he said.

Asked about the aggressive stand of newly-appointed state Congress president, Vincent H. Pala against the UDP, Lyngdoh said he had respect for Pala who is a three-time MP from Shillong.

Pala had, earlier, accused the UDP leaders of giving a free hand to illegal coal transportation business in the state.

Discussion with Lanong

A day after senior UDP leader, Bindo M. Lanong stated that party president, Metbah Lyngdoh should have resigned from the United Democratic Party, after being elected as Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, the latter has said that he would discuss the matter with the senior party leader.

Refusing to give details, Lyngdoh said he had no idea about what the senior leader (Lanong) meant by such a statement.

“I will be specific and definitely discuss his statement with him,” Lyngdoh said.

As per reports in a section of the media, Lanong had said that a Speaker, by virtue of being a “non-partisan umpire” inside the Legislature, should resign from whatever party they belong to immediately after being elected to the position of Speaker.

He said this after the Opposition Congress party first moved and then withdrew a motion of no-confidence against Lyngdoh, without specifying its reasons.

Lanong also stated that after they give up or are voted out of the Speaker’s chair, they can rejoin their party.

Meanwhile, the Speaker also said that he is yet to examine the matter pertaining to shouting of slogans inside the Assembly by Opposition members on Wednesday when they staged a walk out after the Speaker disallowed a short-duration discussion on the demand for suspension of the police officials involved in the encounter of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.