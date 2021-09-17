No more lockdown if 100% vaccinated, DC assures SWGH villagers

TURA, Sept 17: South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ramakrishna Chitturi has urged villagers from the district to take the Covid-19 vaccine stating that if the district achieves 100 percent vaccination there would be no more lockdowns and all markets would be allowed to open.

The Deputy Commissioner and the officials of Betasing Block War Room came together with the Nokmas, VEC Secretaries, SHGs and other village organizations of vaccine hesitant villages under Betasing C&RD Block to make them aware about the importance of vaccination against COVID-19 and also address the reasons for their hesitancy to receive the vaccine.

The meeting was the initiative of Betasing Block War Room, comprising of BDO W.R.G. Momin, Medical officers, Sector Magistrates and others, to get to the root cause of hesitancy on the part of certain villagers which is hindering the achievement of full vaccination coverage of eligible beneficiaries.

A one-to-one interaction was held wherein the Nokmas and others admitted their fears of taking the vaccine due to various kinds of rumours about the vaccine.

Allaying their fears, Chitturi spoke words of encouragement to the villagers, saying all the officers in front of them have taken the vaccine but nothing adverse has happened to them. He urge them to leave behind their fears and come forward to take the vaccine to ensure the normal functioning of markets and other business in the district.