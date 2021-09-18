Govt attacked on coal, coke, ILP

SHILLONG, Sep 17: The Opposition on Friday attacked the state government on issues ranging from law-and-order, illegal coal mining and transportation and illegal coke plants to the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and inclusion of the Khasi and Jaintia languages in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution.

Moving the short-duration notice on ‘governance failure’, Congress MLA Zenith Sangma questioned the government’s way of handling the Them Metor and Ichamati situations.

He accused the state government of always being in a denial mode on illegal coal mining and transportation while RTI activists are attacked and the allegations are proven when miners are trapped and killed in coal pits.

Sangma said re-grouping of militant outfits are visible and IED blasts, kidnapping and extortion are becoming a regular feature. He also questioned the government on the mushrooming of coke factories, illegal mining of other minerals, irregularities in the Saubhagya schme, alleged scams in the MeECL, and hasty implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission without any result.

The MLA sought clarity from the Chief Minister on the give-and-take policy that has made border residents insecure because of his confusing statement. He said there are new areas of differences even in the Garo Hills.

Nonthymai MLA Charles Pyngrope touched upon the issues of decongesting Shillong, the delay in carrying construction, electrification and water project works besides the use of pre-paid meters as a better option, illegal gates of KHADC and creation of a new district from East Khasi Hills.

Mahendarganj MLA Dikanchi D. Shira underlined the suffering of the people because of the closing down of the international border haat at Kalichar in her constituency since the pandemic struck in 2020.

She urged the government to hold a dialogue with Bangladesh and reopen the market soon besides allowing more items to be added to the list of trading items.

Rambrai MLA Kimfa Marbaniang sought to know the status of the government resolution on the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the House, the delay of the High-Level Committee in submitting its report on Them Metor, and the operation of illegal coke factories in West Khasi Hills despite the closure notice.

He also said the government should not ignore the demand of the people to suspend the top police officials involved in the August 13 killing of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

Congress legislator Shitlang Pale from East Jaintia Hills questioned the rampant establishment of coke factories in the district. Highlighting the negative impact on the environment and the health of the people, he urged the government to stop these units.

East Shillong MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh highlighted the non-availability of

streetlights, the alarming maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate and the plight of the sportspersons of the said. She also asked whether MeECL is leasing all of its land.

On the banned militant outfit (HNLC), she said: “We do not want this group to have splinter groups and insurgency to return.”

She ridiculed Home Minister Lakhmen Rymbui for resigning after the August 15 mob violence but continuing to function as the Home Minister. She said it hurt to see the morale of the police at an ebb after the Mawlai incident. Lyngdoh also railed against the coke plants. “People are suffering from toxic air,” she said, also underlining the sense of insecurity among the residents along the interstate and international border.

West Shillong MLA Mohendro Rapsang highlighted urban-centric issues that included failure of water distribution system, lack of clean water, failure of the government to address the problem of streetlight in many areas, parking space traffic problem, sewage problem not being taking care of, urban poor, creating job opportunities, improving education and combating drug menace. He advised the government to set up a cell to address the grievances within the municipal area in relation to basic amenities.

Mawlai legislator P.T. Sawkmie said the slogan of the government should be minimum government and maximum governance.

Apart from raising concerns about the delay in the construction of roads and other works in his constituency, he requested the Chief Minister and the Home Minister to take a call on the demand of the people to suspend the top cops involved in the August 13 incident.

He also stressed the need to aggressively pursue the demand for ILP and the implementation of the MRSSA.

Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Lyngdoh stressed the need for special attention to Ri-Bhoi district. He listed a government college, health infrastructure, financial aide for agriculture and allied sectors, and skill development for the youth as the requirements. He also stressed the need to follow up the resolution on the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule, and echoed others on the suspension of the top cops.

Ampati MLA Miani D. Shira underscored the failure of the power department in replacing and restoring transformers even after villagers cleared their dues. She said the Garo Hills are the best examples of the failure of governance.

Mawsynram legislator H.M. Shangpliang said the state government has failed to pursue the matter of ILP with the Centre to ensure the permit system is implemented in Meghalaya just as it was done in

He said that the government should have been more aggressive about the ILP and lamented the lack of any follow-up action even after five the MRSSA was passed.

He also asked the state government to address the plight of the SSA teachers.

Umroi MLA George B. Lyngdoh raised the issue of roads in his constituency, unemployment, disruption of mobile connectivity especially in the border areas, power dues of the state, and development of better infrastructure in and around the airport area.

Gambegre MLA Saleng Sangma said there should be a reservation policy for athletes, primarily to produce medal winners. Leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma urged the government to go for a course correction wherever needed.